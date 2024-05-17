Resolutions to re-elect four directors received 18.6% of votes against each, regarding chair Christopher Phillips, Ian Reeves, Peter Coward and Tracey Fletcher-Ray. Cecily Davis was the only director who did not face the same objections, as her re-appointment was passed with 97.3% of votes in favour. Triple Point Social Housing eyes portfolio sales to resume share buybacks Additionally, around 21% of investors voted against a resolution to dis-apply pre-emption rights "up to a further 5% in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment". In a stock exchange noti...