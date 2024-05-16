Pantheon International plans to allocate portion of portfolio cashflow to buybacks

In a stock exchange notice today (16 May), the £2.2bn trust committed to invest a portion of its future cash flows from distributions on its own shares when these are trading at a significant discount to NAV, with effect from 1 June. Allocation to buybacks will be based on the adjusted net portfolio cashflow (ANPC), which is defined as portfolio distributions less investment calls and ongoing charges, as well as near term cash outflows, including debt principal repayments due in the next six months. The ANPC will be assessed at the end of each of PIP's financial quarters and will be ...