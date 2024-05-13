JP Morgan AM launches euro-denominated public debt money market fund

The JPMorgan Liquidity Funds – EUR Government CNAV fund will invest in short-term debt securities issued by eurozone governments, including government bonds, treasury bills, other money market instruments, as well as reverse repurchases agreements (RRP), with the RRPs backed by euro-denominated government debt securities. Offering share classes for both retail and institutional investors, the strategies will be managed by Joe McConnell and Ian Crossman. McConnell is head of the London liquidity desk, having worked at JP Morgan since 1995. Before that, he was a fixed income trader for ...