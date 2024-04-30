Capital Group has teamed up with Deutsche Bank’s private arm to provide the latter’s clients access to Capital Group’s Multi-Sector Income (MSI) fund globally.
The fund – managed by five portfolio managers with an average investment experience of at least 23 years – brings together four key fixed-income sectors: investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market bonds, and securitised credit. The partnership will help Deutsche Bank Private Bank strengthen the scope of its ESG strategic asset allocation funds. According to Grant Leon, head of financial intermediaries (Europe and Asia) at Capital Group, the partnership will help investors "better capture the income-generating power of bonds." HSBC to offer Capital G...
