Schroders AUM ticks up in Q1 but misses sell-side analyst forecasts

Schroders has reported an uptick in assets under management in the first quarter of this year, but fell short of sell-side analyst expectations.
According to a trading update published today (25 April), Schroders' total assets under management grew from £750.6bn in the final quarter of 2023 to £760.1bn at the end of March, behind the anticipated £769bn. Jefferies analyst Tom Mills said Schroders had missed several analysts set targets despite several factions' AUM was still up on the previous quarter. Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025 Within the firm's asset management division, which includes private markets, solutions, mutual funds and institutional, AUM rose from £532.2bn at the end of 2023 to £534.5bn. How...
