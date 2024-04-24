European active ETFs hit €34bn AUM as market share set to increase

According to a Morningstar report with data to 31 March 2024, the initial growth in this market coincided with a "boom" in bond strategies, resulting in active bond ETFs securing the lion's share of assets when interest rates were lower and greater confidence was held by active management. BlackRock launches two active iShares ETFs in Europe But in the past two years active equity ETFs grew exponentially, to the point where they have now overtaken their fixed income counterparts, the data provider found, gathering €20bn in the last two years alone. Active equity strategies manage...