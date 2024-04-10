Artemis to launch SICAV version of £1.9bn UK Select fund amid international investor demand

Artemis is set to launch a SICAV version of its £1.96bn UK Select fund to improve access for international investors wanting to capitalise on UK opportunities.
The SICAV version will be identical to the existing Artemis UK Select fund, which seeks long-term capital growth by investing in a "focused" portfolio of 40 to 60 stocks irrespective of the benchmark's composition. The move has already been approved by the Luxembourg regulator Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). Artemis 'refreshes' Positive Future fund after quadruple manager exit A member of the IA UK All Companies sector, the original fund it has made a total return of 895.5% since its 1998 launch, outperforming the FTSE All Share benchmark (266.1%) and sect...
