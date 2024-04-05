Jupiter Income trust rebrands following Ben Whitmore's departure

In a letter to shareholders, Jupiter said that as of 19 April, the portfolio would be rebranded to the Jupiter UK Income fund. Managers of Jupiter Merlin range consider exiting Whitmore funds amid departure According to the firm, this reflects the "current investment policy of the fund, which is to invest at least 70% of fund assets in UK companies, and its investment objective to provide income together with the prospect of capital growth". This change follows new managers taking over the fund, as the strategy's longstanding lead Ben Whitmore is leaving the firm later this year to...