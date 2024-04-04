FCA to reclaim £1.6m for investors in unlawful investment scheme

Argento Wealth and Daniel Willis

clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has received court authorisation to collect £1.6m from Argento Wealth (AWL) and its sole director Daniel Willis for the promotion of unlawful investment schemes.

In a statement from the regulator today (4 April), it said the High Court had approved a consent order to return money to investors in the unlawful schemes. Previously, the FCA commenced civil proceedings against AWL and Willis on 1 June 2022 to recover investor funds from the alleged unlawful activity, and the assets of AWL and Willis were frozen in the meantime. FCA warns firms and finfluencers to 'keep social media ads lawful' The financial watchdog alleged that AWL unlawfully took about £2.8m as deposits under loan agreements and/or as part of an unauthorised collective investm...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Veteran AXA IM equity income manager to retire after 22 years

Tellworth Investments acquisition spurs AUM increase at Premier Miton despite Q1 outflows

More on Regulation

Industry questions where the blame lies for Woodford liquidity issues
Regulation

Industry questions where the blame lies for Woodford liquidity issues

Reaction to FCA warning notice

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 April 2024 • 3 min read
FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul
Regulation

FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul

Response to Independent Research Review

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 April 2024 • 2 min read
FCA lays out 2024/25 fees and levies proposals with £755m planned spend
Regulation

FCA lays out 2024/25 fees and levies proposals with £755m planned spend

To cover budget increase

Hope Coumbe
Hope Coumbe
clock 09 April 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot