Home REIT signs five-year lease on eight properties with unnamed tenant

In a monthly update today (4 April), the trust said the unnamed tenant is a specialist provider of accommodation and support services to public bodies, working primarily to prevent homelessness. Currently, the tenant assists more than 5,000 vulnerable individuals and families each night by partnering with over 100 local authorities. The properties will be used to accommodate vulnerable individuals, the trust said. Previously leased to Serenity Support CIC, which entered liquidation in June 2023, the properties now offer Home REIT a "sustainable income stream", it added. Four Home...