Home REIT signs five-year lease on eight properties with unnamed tenant

Home REIT has signed a five-year lease on eight properties with a new tenant, as AEW continues its attempt to stabilise rent collection by restructuring the trust’s leases and working with new providers.
In a monthly update today (4 April), the trust said the unnamed tenant is a specialist provider of accommodation and support services to public bodies, working primarily to prevent homelessness. Currently, the tenant assists more than 5,000 vulnerable individuals and families each night by partnering with over 100 local authorities. The properties will be used to accommodate vulnerable individuals, the trust said. Previously leased to Serenity Support CIC, which entered liquidation in June 2023, the properties now offer Home REIT a "sustainable income stream", it added. Four Home...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes