Fundsmith Equity regains top spot as ii's most-bought fund

One change to top 20 names

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Fundsmith Equity regained its spot at the top of interactive investor’s monthly platform purchase list in March, after falling to second place in the previous period.

It was joined by Scottish Mortgage investment trust on the closed-ended side, which retained its position from February. Last month's favourite fund, Jupiter India, slipped to fourth in the rankings. Fundsmith Equity withholds name of new stock allocation With the end of the current tax-year approaching Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said investors had been sticking with what they knew rather than "going off-piste", explaining the minimal change to the overall most-popular funds and investment trusts. Of the 20 names, F&C investment trust was the ...

