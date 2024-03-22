BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

BlackRock Greater Europe investment trust will not implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2024.
In a stock exchange filing on Thursday (21 March), the board said it had decided not to go ahead with the May tender offer due to the trust's narrowing discount. It noted that, over the six months to 29 February, the trust's average discount to net asset value stood at 6.3%, while it dropped to 5.3% as of 20 March – highlighting it was "the narrowest discount within its peer group". BlackRock adds Alexandra Dangoor to Greater Europe trust management As a result, the board argued a semi-annual tender offer would not be in the interests of shareholders. BlackRock Greater Europe cu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes