Robeco and Gravis partner for digital infrastructure fund launch

The Robeco Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income fund invests in listed companies that own physical infrastructure assets "vital" to the digital economy, including data centres, telecom towers, fibre optic cable companies, e-commerce fulfilment centres and logistics warehouses supporting e-commerce. First Trust launches buffer ETF to offer equity investors downside protection Under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the fund is classified as Article 8 and is a sub-fund of the Robeco Capital Growth Funds SICAV. It will be managed by a Gravis team based in London. The firm...