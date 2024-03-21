abrdn Property Income board backs CREI merger over 'uncertain' wind-down

‘No valid like-for-like comparison’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

The board of abrdn Property Income (API) has reiterated its unanimous recommendation of the proposed all-share merger with Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI), arguing net asset disposals conducted in a managed wind-down would achieve lower prices than a selective portfolio sale post-merger.

In a regulatory filing today (21 March), the board argued the merger, which has been approved by a majority of CREI shareholders, remains the "best outcome", offering a "premium to the undisturbed share price, an immediate 7.3% uplift in annualised dividends that are fully covered, superior growth prospects and greater scale and liquidity". Despite yesterday's (20 March) announcement revealing the sale of two API properties, the board today argued it expected net disposal values achieved in a managed wind-down would be lower than those available to "carefully selected individual assets",...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Aegon increases High Yield Global Bond fund dividend frequency

Schroders Capital appoints global sales chief from ICG

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot