Mediolanum International Funds launches two sustainable multi-manager vehicles

Mediolanum International Funds has launched two actively managed sustainable funds, with one vehicle managed by Schroders and Robeco, with the second delegated to Morgan Stanley subsidiary Calvert Research and Management.
Mediolanum Best Brands Green Building Evolution offers access to a range of equities and will be led by equity portfolio manager David Whitehead, investing in companies that contribute to a sustainable transition in the building sector, ranging from those involved in commercial and industrial property ownership to those in the chain of construction activities. Mediolanum International Funds replaces head of fixed income Schroders and Robeco will initially manage the fund, with Mediolanum describing the pair as "leading experts on the growing sustainable real estate market". "They b...
