Amundi launches Europe's cheapest All Country World ETF

Amundi has launched the cheapest All Country World ETF in Europe, with a total expense ratio of 0.07%.
Listed on Xetra, the Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF (WEBG) offers diversified exposure to developed and emerging markets. DWS launches Xtrackers MSCI World ETF excluding the US Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF was previously the lowest cost all country option in Europe, with a total expense ratio of 0.15%. Amundi partnered with Solactive to create the Solactive GBS Global Markets Large & Mid Cap index, and the fund uses full physical replication to track it. Value of London-listed ETFs surpasses £1trn for the first time Benoit Sorel, head of Amundi ETF indexing & S...
