Urban Logistics urges abrdn Property Income to reconsider its takeover proposal

Bidding war continues

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

Urban Logistics (SHED) has urged the abrdn Property Income (API) board to reconsider its takeover proposal over the offer put forward by Custodian Property Income (CREI).

In a stock exchange notice today (18 March), the trust urged the board to "call a halt" to the merger with Custodian, and instead actively focus on its proposal, despite having not yet announced a firm intention to make an offer. The move comes following last Thursday's (14 March) statement of support from API of the merger with Custodian, over the potential bid from SHED. While API has welcomed SHED's bid, the trust has recommended CREI's "compelling strategic and financial rationale", and confirmed it would not recommend a bid from SHED to its shareholders. abrdn Property Income ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot