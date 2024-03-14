Two Janus Henderson European equity trusts propose merger to create £750m vehicle

The boards of Henderson European Focus (HEFT) and Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) have proposed merging both investment trusts to create an enlarged vehicle managed by Janus Henderson Investors.
In a stock exchange notice today (14 March), the directors said the merger will create the Henderson European trust, which will be co-managed by Tom O'Hara and Jamie Ross, the current portfolio managers of HEFT and HNE, respectively. The combined trust will invest in companies predominantly listed in Europe ex UK, with a focus on the continent's "global champions", defined as large, established and well-managed businesses operating internationally, based in Europe. Henderson European will hold a concentrated list of stocks, selected with no particular style bias, but with an emphasi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes