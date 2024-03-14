Two Janus Henderson European equity trusts propose merger to create £750m vehicle

Managed by O'Hara and Ross

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The boards of Henderson European Focus (HEFT) and Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) have proposed merging both investment trusts to create an enlarged vehicle managed by Janus Henderson Investors.

In a stock exchange notice today (14 March), the directors said the merger will create the Henderson European trust, which will be co-managed by Tom O'Hara and Jamie Ross, the current portfolio managers of HEFT and HNE, respectively.  The combined trust will invest in companies predominantly listed in Europe ex UK, with a focus on the continent's "global champions", defined as large, established and well-managed businesses operating internationally, based in Europe.  Henderson European will hold a concentrated list of stocks, selected with no particular style bias, but with an emphasi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot