Two Janus Henderson European equity trusts propose merger to create £750m vehicle

In a stock exchange notice today (14 March), the directors said the merger will create the Henderson European trust, which will be co-managed by Tom O'Hara and Jamie Ross, the current portfolio managers of HEFT and HNE, respectively. The combined trust will invest in companies predominantly listed in Europe ex UK, with a focus on the continent's "global champions", defined as large, established and well-managed businesses operating internationally, based in Europe. Henderson European will hold a concentrated list of stocks, selected with no particular style bias, but with an emphasi...