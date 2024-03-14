T+1 and EU CSDR accelerate need for improved efficiency in ETF creation and redemption processes

Calastone white paper

clock • 3 min read

There is an increased need for ETF creation and redemption processes to undergo automation and standardisation, due to the EU’s Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) and the rollout of T+1 globally, according to new research from Calastone.

In a white paper titled A New ETF Asset Servicing Paradigm Emerges, Calastone said the process requires automation and standardisation, as issuers ask asset servicers for "bespoke" solutions and customising these on a client-by-client basis may "overwhelm providers and impede scalability". ETF creation refers to authorised participants (APs), which are typically institutions, assembling a portfolio mirroring the ETF's index, and delivering it to the ETF issuer in exchange for new ETF shares, which can be listed for trading.  Redemptions sees APs returning ETF shares to the issuer for ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: Rate cuts are 'in play' for MPC meetings this year

UK consumer confidence stalls in March

More on Regulation

FCA funding to increase 11% as regulator sets out work on T+1 settlement
Regulation

FCA funding to increase 11% as regulator sets out work on T+1 settlement

Focus on greater access to UK wholesale market

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 March 2024 • 3 min read
FCA's Rathi: Fair value is not 'Trojan horse' for price regulation
Regulation

FCA's Rathi: Fair value is not 'Trojan horse' for price regulation

Nikhil Rathi speech

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 14 March 2024 • 4 min read
FCA to allow professional access to crypto ETNs but retail ban remains in place
Regulation

FCA to allow professional access to crypto ETNs but retail ban remains in place

Onus on exchanges to restrict access

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 March 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot