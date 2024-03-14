abrdn Property Income board calls on shareholders to back Custodian merger

Wind-down 'less attractive'

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The board of the abrdn Property Income (API) trust has come out in support of the merger with Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) over the offer made by Urban Logistics REIT.

In a stock exchange filing today (14 March), the API board said, following assessments for both offers, the CREI proposal has a "compelling strategic and financial rationale" for the merger, "notwithstanding the volatility in the CREI share price during the offer period". Custodian Property Income amends terms with manager to sweeten abrdn Property takeover bid It has welcomed Urban Logistics' bid, but argued it will not recommend its proposals to shareholders if a firm offer was made. API chair James Clifton-Brown said the CREI merger "represents a strategically consistent and sig...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Bank of England in 'no rush' to cut rates but growing MPC consensus fuels market speculation

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot