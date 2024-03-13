Senior portfolio manager Peter Sleep leaves 7IM

Portfolio manager Peter Sleep has left Seven Investment Management (7IM) after 17 years, the company confirmed.
Sleep was the founding manager of the 7IM AAP funds and the lead manager for the 7IM DFM passive range, as well as responsible for fund selection covering equity products. Verona Kenny leaves 7IM in senior management restructure He joined the investment manager from MF Global UK, where he served as an analyst for two years. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Citigroup, holding several roles, including vice president and portfolio manager. 7IM said it is currently recruiting for Sleep's replacement.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes