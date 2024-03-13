Senior portfolio manager Peter Sleep leaves 7IM

Departs after 17 years

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Portfolio manager Peter Sleep has left Seven Investment Management (7IM) after 17 years, the company confirmed.

Sleep was the founding manager of the 7IM AAP funds and the lead manager for the 7IM DFM passive range, as well as responsible for fund selection covering equity products. Verona Kenny leaves 7IM in senior management restructure He joined the investment manager from MF Global UK, where he served as an analyst for two years. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Citigroup, holding several roles, including vice president and portfolio manager. 7IM said it is currently recruiting for Sleep's replacement.

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

