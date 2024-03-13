Liontrust share price unresponsive to Artemis merger approach speculation

Six months after failed GAM bid

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Liontrust Asset Management’s shares have remained broadly flat at the start of trading following speculation over its interest in a potential takeover of rival Artemis.

The FT reported on Tuesday (12 March) that the FTSE 250 asset manager had recently held early-stage discussions with Artemis about a potential merger, although other sources said the talks had finalised.  Liontrust told the FT it was "not in talks with Artemis over an acquisition of its business", while Artemis declined to comment. Liontrust bid fails as GAM enters discussions with shareholder group NewGAMe Discussions with Artemis have emerged just over six months after Liontrust's unsuccessful attempt to acquire GAM for £96m, after the bid faced resistance from GAM's shareholders...

