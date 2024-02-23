Custodian Property Income REIT reaffirms commitment to abrdn bid following rival offer

Second bid from Urban Logistics

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has reaffirmed its commitment to the proposed merger with abrdn Property Income (API), following this week’s secondary bid made by Urban Logistics REIT (SHED).

In a regulatory filing, while the CREI board acknowledged API's "requirement to assess the potential options", chair David MacLellan argued the "rational conclusion" would be to continue with the all-share merger agreed in January. "This will benefit both sets of shareholders by creating a well-positioned REIT of enhanced scale, with the opportunity to participate in the returns from the two complementary portfolios, with a fully covered and sustainable dividend," he wrote. Urban Logistics REIT makes takeover bid for abrdn Property Income Regarding the CREI/API merger, the board ar...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Permission to appeal filed in relation to Woodford scheme of arrangement

Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost

More on Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer
Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

14% premium to share price

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

25% of share capital

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

By up to 25bps

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot