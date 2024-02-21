ETFs gain ground on passive mutual funds as total inflows top £2bn

Passive mutual funds lost ground on ETFs in January, with the latter taking a "larger share of the pie” of total passive inflows, according to LSEG Lipper’s latest UK Fund Flows report.
Passives took in £2.2bn of inflows in January, of which £1.3bn headed to mutual funds and £855m to ETFs, which Dewi John, head of research for UK and Ireland at LSEG Lipper, said signalled "more action" for ETFs. This compares to December 2023, when passive mutual funds gathered £3.5bn inflows as ETFs shed £41m. Within bonds, passive funds gained £809m, while ETFs attracted £552m. Across equities, passive funds gathered £452m inflows, while investors poured £290m into ETFs. Bond funds as a general asset class also saw this trend, netting £1.1bn in what was described as a "tale of two ...
