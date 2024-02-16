UK retail sales jump by highest level since spring 2021

Up 3.4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

UK retail sales spiked 3.4% in January, the largest monthly rise since April 2021.

This followed a record fall the previous month of 3.3%, data from the Office of National Statistics found. According to the report, consumers "spent more for less" in January, as the 3.9% monthly rise in sales values - the amount spent - exceeded the 3.4% rise in sales volumes. UK enters technical recession as economy shrinks 0.3% in Q4 2023 The rise in January 2024 returned sales volumes to November 2023 levels following December's record fall, which was the largest monthly fall since January 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions affected sales. ING's developed markets economist Jam...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'

'Outcry' for rate and tax cuts would only be a 'short-term fix' to UK growth issues

Trustpilot