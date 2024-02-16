UK retail sales jump by highest level since spring 2021

UK retail sales spiked 3.4% in January, the largest monthly rise since April 2021.
This followed a record fall the previous month of 3.3%, data from the Office of National Statistics found. According to the report, consumers "spent more for less" in January, as the 3.9% monthly rise in sales values - the amount spent - exceeded the 3.4% rise in sales volumes. UK enters technical recession as economy shrinks 0.3% in Q4 2023 The rise in January 2024 returned sales volumes to November 2023 levels following December's record fall, which was the largest monthly fall since January 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions affected sales. ING's developed markets economist Jam...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes