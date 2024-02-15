JP Morgan AM cuts ties with climate change action group

JP Morgan Asset Management has elected to not renew its membership with climate activist group Climate Action 100+.
The group is an investor-led initiative which challenges global companies to reduce their overall carbon footprint, with 170 firms currently selected for engagement. JPMAM joined in 2020, as did BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors. TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable The latter two are still listed on Climate Action's website, along with other asset management firms, including abrdn, Brown Advisory and Goldman Sachs Asset Management A spokesperson for JPMAM told Investment Week it was not renewing its membership "in recognition...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes