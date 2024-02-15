Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta revealed it was launching its first ever dividend at 50 cents (39p) a share in its annual results on 1 February 2024. The company also unveiled a $50bn (£39bn) share buyback programme on the same day. Scottish Mortgage repurchases Meta after 2020 exit Both announcements spurred a rally in the company's shares, rising by more than 15% on the day and adding more than £110bn to its valuation. Since then, the stock's share price has remained elevated, according to data from Nasdaq, hovering around the $460 per share mark. While the dividend o...