FCA opens investigation into Home REIT

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into embattled trust Home REIT, more than a year since the suspension of its shares.
In a stock exchange notice today (13 February), the Home REIT board said it had been notified by the regulator of its commencement of an investigation into the trust, covering the period from 22 September 2020 to 3 January 2023. "Naturally, the company will cooperate fully with the FCA in its work," it said. Shareholders and analysts have welcomed the investigation, with Richard Williams, research analyst at QuotedData, noting that any wrongdoing within the company and its former manager Alvarium "will hopefully be uncovered". Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes