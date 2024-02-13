FCA opens investigation into Home REIT

Trust pledges collaboration

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into embattled trust Home REIT, more than a year since the suspension of its shares.

In a stock exchange notice today (13 February), the Home REIT board said it had been notified by the regulator of its commencement of an investigation into the trust, covering the period from 22 September 2020 to 3 January 2023.  "Naturally, the company will cooperate fully with the FCA in its work," it said.  Shareholders and analysts have welcomed the investigation, with Richard Williams, research analyst at QuotedData, noting that any wrongdoing within the company and its former manager Alvarium "will hopefully be uncovered". Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: Uncertain economic outlook boosts case for blended portfolios

Harmony Energy Income refinances debt facility amid investor concerns over short-term solvency

More on Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer
Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

14% premium to share price

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

25% of share capital

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

By up to 25bps

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot