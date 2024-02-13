FCA opens investigation into Home REIT

In a stock exchange notice today (13 February), the Home REIT board said it had been notified by the regulator of its commencement of an investigation into the trust, covering the period from 22 September 2020 to 3 January 2023. "Naturally, the company will cooperate fully with the FCA in its work," it said. Shareholders and analysts have welcomed the investigation, with Richard Williams, research analyst at QuotedData, noting that any wrongdoing within the company and its former manager Alvarium "will hopefully be uncovered". Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campa...