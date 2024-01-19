House of Lords to set up committee to scrutinise financial regulators - reports

UK financial watchdogs, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, are already subject to questioning by the House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the committee will include Tory peers Lord Michael Forsyth, Lord Jonathan Hill, Lord Peter Lilley and Baroness Sheula Noakes.

Forsyth told the FT there has been "unanimity" in the House of Lords about the need to improve accountability of regulators to parliament. He added there were several peers with the relevant "experience and expertise" who could help drive this.

UK financial watchdogs, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, are already subject to questioning by the House of Commons' Treasury Select Committee which, in 2022, launched a dedicated sub-committee on financial regulation.

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

The sub-committee has already been focusing on the extra powers granted to them post-Brexit, to facilitate greater accountability as a result.

Some of these powers included setting the UK's financial rules following Brexit, in a bid to move away from the EU rulebook and creating their own, as well as the promotion of growth and international competitiveness.

Additionally, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 set out measures to make the FCA and PRA more accountable via the publication of reports outlining their progress against targets and what new objectives they would be working on over the coming years.

In December 2023, the government published a list of performance metrics which the FCA and PRA will be required to publish, following a consultation with industry and relevant stakeholders.

However, the Lords' committee would not duplicate the work of the TSC on the matter, rather take a more thematic approach to the regulators' involvement in the financial sector.

Divergence set to define regulation in 2024 following passing of UK financial services act

The creation of the body is expected to be approved later this month, with Labour peers Lord Jonathan Kestenbaum, Lord Clive Hollick, Lord Jonathan Eatwell and Liberal Democrat Baroness Sharon Bowles expected to be members as well, alongside Lord Anthony Grabiner and Lord Robert Smith.

Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, told the FT he had "long been an advocate of more parliamentary accountability of the regulators", arguing that greater coordination between government, parliament and the regulators would create a "more competitive, growth-orientated, less risk-averse environment" in the UK.

An FCA spokesperson said: "It is vital we are accountable to parliament for the role it has given us. We look forward to engaging with the committee."

The PRA declined to comment, while the House of Lords said more details would be available once the committee was appointed.