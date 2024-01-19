House of Lords to set up committee to scrutinise financial regulators - reports

Increased post-Brexit powers

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
UK financial watchdogs, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, are already subject to questioning by the House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee.
Image:

UK financial watchdogs, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, are already subject to questioning by the House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee.

The House of Lords is creating a committee to supervise financial regulators, amid concerns about accountability after they were granted greater powers post-Brexit.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the committee will include Tory peers Lord Michael Forsyth, Lord Jonathan Hill, Lord Peter Lilley and Baroness Sheula Noakes.

Forsyth told the FT there has been "unanimity" in the House of Lords about the need to improve accountability of regulators to parliament. He added there were several peers with the relevant "experience and expertise" who could help drive this.

UK financial watchdogs, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, are already subject to questioning by the House of Commons' Treasury Select Committee which, in 2022, launched a dedicated sub-committee on financial regulation.

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

The sub-committee has already been focusing on the extra powers granted to them post-Brexit, to facilitate greater accountability as a result.

Some of these powers included setting the UK's financial rules following Brexit, in a bid to move away from the EU rulebook and creating their own, as well as the promotion of growth and international competitiveness.

Additionally, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 set out measures to make the FCA and PRA more accountable via the publication of reports outlining their progress against targets and what new objectives they would be working on over the coming years.

In December 2023, the government published a list of performance metrics which the FCA and PRA will be required to publish, following a consultation with industry and relevant stakeholders.

However, the Lords' committee would not duplicate the work of the TSC on the matter, rather take a more thematic approach to the regulators' involvement in the financial sector.

Divergence set to define regulation in 2024 following passing of UK financial services act

The creation of the body is expected to be approved later this month, with Labour peers Lord Jonathan Kestenbaum, Lord Clive Hollick, Lord Jonathan Eatwell and Liberal Democrat Baroness Sharon Bowles expected to be members as well, alongside Lord Anthony Grabiner and Lord Robert Smith.

Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, told the FT he had "long been an advocate of more parliamentary accountability of the regulators", arguing that greater coordination between government, parliament and the regulators would create a "more competitive, growth-orientated, less risk-averse environment" in the UK.

An FCA spokesperson said: "It is vital we are accountable to parliament for the role it has given us. We look forward to engaging with the committee."

The PRA declined to comment, while the House of Lords said more details would be available once the committee was appointed.

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

London Stock Exchange nears £1trn in ETF assets

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

More on Regulation

House of Lords to set up committee to scrutinise financial regulators - reports
Regulation

House of Lords to set up committee to scrutinise financial regulators - reports

Increased post-Brexit powers

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 January 2024 • 2 min read
FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct
Regulation

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

Firms to be grilled about NDA use

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 January 2024 • 4 min read
FCA launches sustainability support group for advisers
Regulation

FCA launches sustainability support group for advisers

Daniel Godfrey and Julia Dreblow will lead

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 16 January 2024 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

18 January 2024 • 3 min read
02

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

19 January 2024 • 2 min read
03

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

18 January 2024 • 4 min read
04

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
05

Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
06

Investment Week launches Future of Investment Festival

18 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot