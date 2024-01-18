Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

‘The right time to step aside’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The filing contained no information regarding a potential publication for the delayed results.
Image:

The filing contained no information regarding a potential publication for the delayed results.

The full board of directors at Home REIT has committed to step down from their positions upon the publication of the trust’s long-delayed financial results, while chair Lynne Fennah ends her role with immediate effect.

According to a regulatory filing, Fennah has been replaced by Michael O'Donnell, although the outgoing chair will remain on the board as a non-executive director to "provide continuity".

£564m written off as Home REIT portfolio shrinks 58% in revaluation

O'Donnell currently sits as a director on the FTSE 250-listed Big Yellow Group, a self-storage company, and has held a large range of directorships over the past 15 years, including on Helical, a property developer.

He served for more than a decade as a managing director at LGV Capital, Legal & General's former private equity arm.

Prior to this, he worked as an associate director at Morgan Grenfell across its M&A, equity capital markets and private equity desk.

He said that while Home REIT "continues to face challenges", progress on "critical workstreams is now well underway".

Shareholders progress lawsuit against Home REIT and Alvarium after portfolio revaluation

Fennah added that she shares "investors' frustrations at the events which have unfolded over the last 14 months and the deterioration in the performance of the company".

"With a new investment manager in place and the stabilisation of the company's portfolio and financial position ongoing, now is the right time to step aside," she said. "Michael brings extensive restructuring, public company and sector experience together with a strong conviction in taking the business forward."

The filing contained no information regarding a potential publication for the delayed results.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Japan managers help maintain number of consistently top quartile performing funds

Liontrust raids GAM for team heads as outflows persist

More on Investment Trusts

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT
Investment Trusts

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

To create combined £1bn trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 January 2024 • 2 min read
Incentive fee for Hipgnosis bidders seen as 'marginal positive' for shareholder value
Investment Trusts

Incentive fee for Hipgnosis bidders seen as 'marginal positive' for shareholder value

Potential cost for shareholders

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 January 2024 • 3 min read
Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024
Investment Trusts

Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024

Growth, Income & Growth and Alternative

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 January 2024 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

18 January 2024 • 3 min read
02

Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

18 January 2024 • 1 min read
03

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

18 January 2024 • 4 min read
04

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
05

Hipgnosis tables proposal to offer up to £20m to prospective acquisition bidders

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
06

Retail access to crypto ETFs to face Consumer Duty hurdles even if 'unlikely' UK approval granted

17 January 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot