Positive performance offsets £100m Brooks Macdonald outflows as FUM ticks up 4.3%

Assets jump to £17.6bn

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
Andrew Shepherd (pictured), CEO of Brooks Macdonald
Andrew Shepherd (pictured), CEO of Brooks Macdonald

Positive market performance offset £100m in outflows at Brooks Macdonald in the final quarter of 2023, leading to a rise in funds under management or advice.

In a fourth-quarter trading update published today (17 January), the wealth manager said positive investment performance of 4.9% over the period managed to offset outflows, resulting in FUM growing by 4.3% to £17.6bn.

The outflows mostly affected the firm's bespoke portfolio service (BPS) and funds business, with clients withdrawing funds to "repay debt or to hold higher cash balances", the firm said. 

Brooks Macdonald head of investment solutions departs

Brooks' platform model portfolio service, including its investment solutions division, grew to £3.9bn over the quarter, up 7.3%, of which organic net flows contributed 3.3%.

The recently launched gilts offering proved successful in the fourth quarter, generating 44.7% of net new business, increasing its FUM to around £200m in its first year.

Total FUM for the UK investment management discretionary arm rose 5% between October and December, primarily driven by the rally in markets seen in December 2023, the firm said.

The company also noted the delivery of £4m in cost savings over the year, largely due to a round of job cuts in October, which saved the company £3m.

Brooks Macdonald CIO Edward Park set to depart after 15 years

CEO Andrew Shepherd said there was a "healthy demand" across the company's range of products and services, despite a "challenging period for both the economy and financial markets".

"These results reflect our capabilities as a group to deliver what people value - the guidance and reassurance of trusted advice and robust long-term investment management," he added. 

"Given those capabilities and the opportunities we can see ahead, I remain confident in our ability to deliver on the group's ambitious growth strategy." 

Brook's half year results for the six months to 31 December 2023 will be released on 7 March 2024.

Cristian Angeloni
