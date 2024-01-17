Ruffer trust endures 'worst year in history' as 'protective toolkit' fails to deliver

In the calendar year to 31 December, Ruffer's NAV total return fell 6.2%, while its share price total return was down 10.6%. In the last six months of the year, its NAV was down 0.6%, while its share price total return fell 0.3%.

According to the investment manager's period-end review, Ruffer ended 2023 with a 3.6% discount to NAV, having started the year at a 1% premium. At the time of writing, the discount has widened to 5.6%.

"There is no hiding from 2023 being a disappointing year, the worst in the history of Ruffer Investment Company - narrowly topping 2018's -6.0% NAV TR," the managers said. "However, zooming out a little does provide some perspective, and shows a more balanced outcome."

The managers noted that taking 2022 and 2023 together, effectively the beginning of the Fed tightening cycle, the NAV TR of the portfolio is 1.3%.

"Global equities are also slightly positive over two years but with a very different journey which points to the usefulness of Ruffer as an uncorrelated diversifier and volatility dampener to multi-asset portfolios," they said.

MacInnes and Yeo said 2022 "gave a taste of what the new regime might look like", with the "illusion of diversification" between equities and bonds hurting portfolios with stocks and bonds positively correlated while falling, while many alternatives "were just duration in disguise".

The managers argued it is "no longer conjecture" that conventional portfolios are insufficiently protected and diversified, and that 2023 "made this lesson too easily forgotten".

"The risk rally of 2023 has given investors the golden ticket, a chance to rebalance and re-orient their portfolios for a future they were ill-prepared for, and to do so at the lofty prices of 2021," they added.

"In October 2022, what would they have given for that second bite at the cherry? But the question is, have they learned the right lesson?"

McInnes and Yeo admitted they had underestimated the ability and willingness of market participants to re-risk and re-leverage their portfolios when recession and liquidity risks did not emerge.

The trust's "protective toolkit", which had helped drive its 2022 outperformance, became a "primary detractor" last year, the managers noted.

"The largest cost to the portfolio were the credit protections detracting over 3% as, despite credit conditions tightening significantly, market borrowing costs fell - meaning assets held to guard against stress in the corporate bond market were not required," they said.

Its investment in the yen also turned from a positive to negative on a year-on-year performance basis. The managers said the trust held a sizeable yen allocation in anticipation of the removal of zero interest rate policy in Japan, and for its protective characteristics in market crises, something they said served the trust well in 2008.

"However, in the absence of market stress and with continued dispersion between Bank of Japan and western central bank monetary policy, the yen weakened 12% versus sterling over the period, costing the portfolio 1.8%. The yen now sits at a multi-decade low on several valuation metrics," they said.

The managers noted Ruffer's investments are not focused on themes that outperformed, such as the US technology giants, despite small holdings in Amazon and Meta, which were part of the Magnificent Seven rally in the latter half of the year.

Instead, the trust focused on commodities, which they said did not behave as expected, noting that for much of the period this allocation "lost money in the same environment as our protection".