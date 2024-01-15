HSBC private banking secures early access to Schroders multi-asset launch

Schroder ISF Dynamic Income will offer access to a range of investments across listed equities, fixed income, convertible bonds and insurance-linked securities. The launch comes in response to the "new era of high inflation and interest rates", according to the firm, which argued the coming decade will require investment with a "well-diversified and highly flexible approach". London remains 'key destination' for IPOs The strategy will be overseen by Schroders head of multi-asset growth and income Remi Olu-Pitan and head of multi-asset income Dorian Carrell. Peter Harrison, group...