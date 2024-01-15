HSBC private banking secures early access to Schroders multi-asset launch

Schroders has launched a global multi-asset fund, with a distribution deal offering HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth clients across Asia, Europe and the Middle East exclusive access for the first six months.
Schroder ISF Dynamic Income will offer access to a range of investments across listed equities, fixed income, convertible bonds and insurance-linked securities. The launch comes in response to the "new era of high inflation and interest rates", according to the firm, which argued the coming decade will require investment with a "well-diversified and highly flexible approach". London remains 'key destination' for IPOs The strategy will be overseen by Schroders head of multi-asset growth and income Remi Olu-Pitan and head of multi-asset income Dorian Carrell. Peter Harrison, group...
