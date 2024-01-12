BlackRock acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5bn in private markets push

Creation of $150bn platform

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

BlackRock has acquired fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners for a total of $12.5bn, in a bid to expand its private markets offering.

The deal will see BlackRock pay $3bn in cash and around 12 million shares of BlackRock common stock, with 30% of the stock payable after five years, subject to the satisfaction of certain post-closing events. BlackRock plans to cut 3% of global workforce - reports At completion, the combination of GIP's $100bn of client assets with BlackRock's $50bn infrastructure operation will create a $150bn infrastructure platform spanning equity, debt and solutions. The platform will be led by GIP founding partner, CEO and chair Bayo Ogunlesi and four other founding partners. Once the deal ...

Trustpilot