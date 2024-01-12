Scottish Mortgage repurchases Meta after 2020 exit

1% portfolio allocation

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Scottish Mortgage has repurchased Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta three years after it exited the social media giant.

The trust first invested in Meta at its 2012 IPO, then named Facebook, establishing a 1.22% position, but at the time of the sale in 2020 SMT had reduce its exposure to 0.32%, according to data from Morningstar Direct. It had been consistently reducing its allocation for several months prior to the sale, but at its October 2016 peak SMT had a 4.99% portfolio allocation. Scottish Mortgage sells out of Illumina For the new purchase, the trust has opened a 1% portfolio position, making Meta the 27th biggest holding in the fund. According to the latest factsheet, SMT has 99 investme...

