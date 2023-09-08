Ecofin US Renewables enters strategic review due to widening discount

RNEW’s board revealed it had recently approached another investment trust with a merger proposition, but this had been unsuccessful.

The trust currently sits on a 31.6% discount after its share price has dropped 26.2% over the last year, compared to a 0.3% drop in net asset value, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

While the US renewable energy sector offers "expanding opportunities for stable investment and growth", the board said it was "conscious of the challenges the company faces as a UK investment trust, including size and liquidity".

In a stock exchange notice today (8 September), RNEW's board revealed it had recently approached another investment trust with a merger proposition, but this had been unsuccessful.

Following that, the trust said it received interest from a different trust over a merger, but "did not consider the proposal to be in the best interests of shareholders for a number of reasons".

Marathon Capital has been appointed as financial adviser for the trust's review, which will centre on a sale of its assets.

"If successful, and subject to the terms of such disposal, it is expected to return cash to shareholders in connection with a winding up of the company or similar transaction," the trust's board added.

Earlier this year, the trust announced it would be halving its quarterly dividend due to a decline in cash flows, citing operational issues, "corrective maintenance interruptions" at solar farms and one-time costs.