Treasury Committee approves appointment of new Budget Responsibility Committee member

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt nominated Josephs as his preferred candidate last month to replace Andy King on the BRC, with the latter stepping down from the committee on 31 August.

In a statement today (7 September), the Treasury Committee said it was satisfied by Josephs' "appropriate professional competence and personal independence" to be a member of the Budget Responsibility Committee.

"We therefore consent to his appointment and wish him every success in his new role," the committee said.

Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

Josephs currently serves as the director of private pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions. Prior to that, he was the director of the fiscal group at HM Treasury between September 2019 and August 2022.

His other former roles include director of policy at the Department for International Trade, senior economist at the International Monetary Fund and the Office for Budget Responsibility's chief of staff.