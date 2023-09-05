Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said the move out of ESG funds has gathered pace in a 'remarkable reversal' after the boom in recent years.

This takes the total withdrawn from ESG funds since May to £1.96bn, according to the latest Fund Flow index from data provider Calastone. Before 2023, only one month had seen outflows since the ESG boom began in early 2019.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone said the move out of ESG funds has gathered pace in a "remarkable reversal" after the boom in recent years.

"Four months of outflows signals a new trend emerging that fund houses will have to work hard to counteract," he said.

"ESG funds are mainly actively managed, so they have offered a helpful bulwark against the rise of index funds. With ESG now tracking backwards, index funds are once again beating their active counterparts for new capital.

Elsewhere, the data shows investors piled out of equities and bonds in August and into safe haven money market funds.

Money market funds were the biggest beneficiaries of investor risk-aversion, adding £673m to their holdings, by far the strongest inflow since the immediate onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and the second highest on record.

Equity funds collectively shed £1.19bn in August, the worst since September 2022 and the seventh worst month on record.

Outflows were concentrated in the first half of the month when markets were at their weakest, but there was little concerted buying even as markets began to recover.

UK-focused funds were hardest hit, but US funds, income funds, European, Asian, country and sector funds all suffered outflows too.

With redemptions of £811m, UK-focused funds saw their highest outflows since February and one of their seven worst months on record. August was also the 27th consecutive month in which investors have withdrawn capital from UK-focused funds.

Meanwhile US equity funds had their second-worst ever month with outflows of £620m, taking the total net selling to £3.05bn in the last 12 months. Outflows have accelerated in the last four months as the US market rose to its end-July peak.

Elsewhere, income funds had their fifth worst month on record with outflows of £632m, while European, Asia-Pacific, country and sector funds all saw outflows.

Fixed income funds also had a very weak August. The surge in bond yields in the first half of August pushed bond prices down and investors out of fixed income funds.

They sold a net £330m of their holdings in August, with a significant proportion of this coming from index-linked funds which are the most sensitive to higher long-term interest rates.

Investors hoping interest rates have peaked have added steadily to bond funds this year, totalling £4.78bn between January and July.

But markets have confounded these hopes; yields have been rising, and prices falling, ever since April as economies have proven resilient and core inflation resistant to higher rates.

Calastone's Glyn said: "Fear was a big motivator in August. Discouraging economic data in the UK showed core inflation has proven resistant to rate hikes, while the US economy has shown signs of accelerating in recent weeks, [and] expectations of yet more rate hikes are bad news for asset prices.

"Bond yields pushed higher as a result, dragging stock markets and bond prices lower. This had investors running for the safety of cash and money-market funds. With savings interest rates and yields on safe-haven money market funds at their highest level since 2007, it doesn't take much to cause a rout."

Tepid economic data in the second half of the month boosted hopes that central banks may begin to lower interest rates sooner rather than later after all, and that has driven the market rally.

"But it is not been enough to tempt fund investors back into riskier assets," said Glyn.