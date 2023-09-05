Quilter Cheviot calls for overhaul of investment trust sector governance

Only three out of the 41 investment trusts qualified for a green rating in each of the categories, while two received a red rating across the board.

During the first phase of its long-term engagement, Quilter Cheviot met with the chairs and other non-executive directors (NEDs) of 41 equity investment trusts. It found most, but not all, boards were open to constructive challenge and discussion.

One chair described engagement as "fatuous" when asked about providing more disclosure regarding the manager's approach to engagement.

Quilter Cheviot provided each investment trust with a red, amber or green rating on three criteria; board composition, board effectiveness, and disclosures for environmental, social and governance factors.

Only three out of the 41 investment trusts qualified for a green rating in each of the categories, while two received a red rating across the board.

The category with the highest percentage of green rating was board effectiveness, at 70%, while nearly two-thirds (63%) of the boards achieved a green rating for composition and effectiveness.

Board composition was the category that had the greatest number of red ratings, with seven trusts representing 17% of the trusts within this universe.

The most common reason for the red rating for board composition was failure to meet the UK diversity targets, the presence of non-independent directors, or one or more directors serving over the recommended tenure of nine years with no plans to resolve this, indicating a lack of succession planning.

The survey comes a few months after Fiona McBain, chair of Scottish Mortgage until she stepped down earlier this year, was criticised by one of the members of the board over how long she had been in the post.

Quilter Cheviot has produced a number of recommendations for the investment trust sector following its research. These include that board succession planning should be managed on an ongoing basis and an inability to do so is a "governance failure".

Talking about cognitive diversity being important without reaching diversity targets is described by Quilter Cheviot as "becoming very tired", adding trust boards "need to rethink recruitment".

To aid transparency, the wealth manager wants the names of executive search firms and external evaluators to be disclosed in the trust's annual report, and a points system to evaluate whether a NED is over-boarded, with qualitative assessments used too.

"While we expect the majority of NEDs to own shares in the trust, personal wealth should not be a barrier for appointment," the wealth manager said.

Boards should also reconsider which stakeholders should be engaged with through the external evaluation process, and responsible investment disclosure should be focused on the trust, not the firm's approach.

Nick Wood, head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Investment trusts have grown in popularity over the years and for good reason, with a wider range of asset classes available and the increased liquidity benefits.

"However, when we invest in an investment trust, we become the shareholders of the company and, as such, our governance expectations are much higher than they would be for an open-ended fund.

"As such, engagement exercises such as this are crucial to ensure we understand how investments are being managed on behalf of our clients, and crucially provide constructive feedback so we can see improvements over time."