UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

Shoppers remain concerned about the relatively high food inflation, as fewer now believe food prices will get cheaper in the next year. | Credit: iStock

Total retail sales increased by 4.1% in August, against a growth of 1% in August 2022. This was above the three-month average growth of 3.6% and in line with the 12-month average growth of 4.1%.

None of the sales figures are adjusted for inflation.

Food sales increased 8.2% on a total basis over the three months to August. This is above the 12 month average growth of 8%. For the month of August, food was in growth year-on-year.

Non-food sales decreased 0.2% over the three months to August, below the 12-month average growth of 0.9%.

UK retail sales dampened by wet weather

Altogether non-food sales had their best month since February, particularly for health and beauty products as customers splurged on self-care.

Not all areas benefited. Clothing and footwear saw weaker growth as families held back spending on children's uniforms and other back-to-school goods until the last minute.

Over the three months to August, in-store non-food sales increased 1.3% since August 2022. This is below the 12-month average growth of 3.6%.

Online non-food sales decreased by 1.7% in August, against a decline of 6.1% in August last year. This was shallower than the 3-month and 12-month declines of 3.1%.

The proportion of non-food items bought online decreased to 34.1% in August from 34.7% in August 2022.

US retail sales beat expectations to rise 0.7% in July

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "The sales figures reflected the improvement in consumer confidence in August, and retailers hope this general upwards trend will carry on."

"Easing inflation will certainly be welcomed by consumers, but as the rate of price rises falls, so will the extra spending needed by consumers. As a result, sales growth may fall in the coming months, even if volume growth does not.

"Furthermore, high interest rates and high winter energy bills will put pressure on many households to spend cautiously. Retailers are combatting this through a clear focus on great value for consumers, expanding budget ranges, and finding ways to cut costs where possible."

IGD's shopper confidence index declined marginally in August, following recent gains, Shopper, matching sentiment with the disappointing summer weather.

Shoppers remain concerned about the relatively high food inflation. Fewer now believe food prices will get cheaper in the next year (8% vs 11% last month). Only 13% expect food prices to return to their 2021 level.

UK shop price inflation slows to 10-month low

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said retailers will have their sights firmly set on the most crucial period of trading as consumers get ready for Christmas.

"Inflation levels are heading in the right direction, albeit much more slowly than hoped, and savvy shoppers will be Christmas bargain hunting much earlier this year, as price continues to drive decisions and consumers seek out good deals to stretch their budgets," he said.

"With shoppers becoming more calculated and aware of what they are getting for their money than we have seen for a long time, retailers will have to fight harder for every sale."