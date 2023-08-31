Sarasin & Partners ex-deputy head of MPS Walker emerges at Brooks Macdonald

Henrietta Walker

Walker joins the firm from her senior associate partner role at Sarasin & Partners
Brooks Macdonald has appointed Henrietta Walker to the newly created role of head of the investment specialist team.

Walker will report directly to CIO Edward Park and work closely with the firm's portfolio managers to help shape and articulate their investment strategies.

She joins the firm from her role as deputy head of MPS at Sarasin & Partners, her departure of which was revealed earlier this month.

She also worked as senior associate partner role at Sarasin & Partners and served as chair of the external fund committee.

Before that, Walker worked as investment director for global equities at M&G Investments.

Park said: "Henrietta's commercial acumen and strong focus on clients will be an invaluable asset to our firm. Her track record is complemented by a unique blend of financial market expertise, strategic insights, investment prowess and proven leadership capabilities.

"I am confident that she will have a positive impact on driving forward Brooks Macdonald's investment narrative to our clients."

Walker added: "Joining Brooks Macdonald at this point in its ambitious growth journey is very exciting. The firm has a strong reputation for its client-centric ethos, and I am looking forward to working with the dynamic investment specialist team already in place.

"My primary focus will be to further build on Brooks Macdonald's investment strategy and deliver the best possible investment information and outcomes for our clients."

