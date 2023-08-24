NB Global Monthly Income details fourth compulsory redemption in wind-up process

66.7% of NAV distributed to date

clock • 1 min read
It will be effected at 79.31 pence per share, which is equal to the company’s NAV per share as at 22 August.
Image:

It will be effected at 79.31 pence per share, which is equal to the company’s NAV per share as at 22 August.

NB Global Monthly Income has detailed its fourth compulsory redemption as it continues plans to realise all assets and wind up the company.

The trust will distribute an aggregate amount of £20m to shareholders by way of a partial compulsory redemption next month.

This distribution represents approximately 26.12% of existing shares of registered shareholders as at 11 September 2023, ahead of the redemption date on 26 September.

NB Global Monthly Income begins distribution following trust closure

It will be effected at 79.31 pence per share, which is equal to the company's net asset value per share, as at 22 August.

The number of shares to be redeemed for each investor will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, while any shares traded on or before the redemption date that have not settled, will also be included.

This follows resolutions made at NB Global Monthly Income's AGM on 27 January 2023, where the company's investment objective was changed to realise all existing assets in its portfolio in an orderly manner.

Neuberger Berman to wind down £178m NB Global Monthly Income fund

In the period from 27 January to-date, there have been three compulsory redemptions amounting to more than £100m distributed to shareholders.

This fourth compulsory redemption of £20m will mean the trust will have distributed approximately 66.7% of the NAV as of 27 January 2023.

Related Topics

More on Investment Trusts

At today’s requisitioned general meeting and adjourned AGM, 58% of investors voted against the continuation resolution, supporting the board’s stance over the manager.
Investment Trusts

Investors vote against ThomasLloyd Energy Impact continuation

Voted 58% to 42%

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
Duncan MacInnes (pictured) runs the Ruffer Investment Company portfolio alongside Jasmine Yeo.
Investment Trusts

Ruffer makes first ever buyback in near 20-year history amid poor performance

150,000 shares at £2.6325 per share

Jayna Rana
clock 23 August 2023 • 3 min read
Home REIT said it is now expected to generate “significantly higher rent collection” than has previously been received from One CIC.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT begins 'stabilisation' process as it transfers leases on 100 properties

‘Significantly higher' rent collection

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust bid fails as GAM enters discussions with shareholder group NewGAMe

24 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Questions raised over 'management credibility' as Liontrust fails to buy GAM

24 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

NewGAMe accuses Liontrust CEO of 'bordering illegality' with 'misleading' communications

23 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

Odey AM vacates 18 Upper Brook Street for shared offices

24 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Redington appoints Oliver Wayne head of manager research

24 August 2023 • 2 min read
06

Investors vote against ThomasLloyd Energy Impact continuation

24 August 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot