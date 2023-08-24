Redington appoints Oliver Wayne head of manager research

He will focus on helping clients "cut through the noise", find the right manager for any given mandate and ensure Redington's in-house processes and research technology continue to play a central role in achieving this.

This technology will also be used to interrogate manager environmental, social and corporate governance skills and processes, further helping clients to make more informed decisions.

UK set to scrap MiFID client research ban

Wayne joined Redington's manager research team as a vice president in 2016 after five years at Willis Towers Watson. In 2019, he was promoted to senior VP, followed by a role as director from 2022. The group said he had "played an instrumental role in developing Redington's public equity research offering".

The company acts as an adviser to over £500bn of client assets, encompassing wealth, pensions, charities and endowments. The manager research team is responsible for supporting clients in selecting and monitoring best-in-class managers across global equities and credit, as well as hedge funds, private equity and impact investing.

Wayne replaces Nick Samuels, who left Redington earlier this year. His appointment follows a host of senior promotions within the firm's LGPS, people, global assets and sustainable investment teams.

Wayne said: "Our key priority as a research team is deploying our investment expertise and technology to enable our clients to invest in the best investment managers globally.

"We are in a unique position to leverage our independence and scale to access the widest possible opportunity set of managers across a range of geographies and vehicles. I am excited to have the chance to build on the great work of the team as head of manager research."

St James's Place appoints head of economic research

Redington CEO Sylvia Pozezanac added: "Redington is renowned for its world-class manager research capabilities, and this is down to our highly skilled team who work tirelessly to help our clients around the world allocate to managers and strategies that align with their strategic goals.

"Oli has had a significant impact on the business in the past seven years and we are excited to have him lead the team and continue driving forward the solutions and services we offer our clients. Manager research continues to play a strategically important role as Redington progresses on its responsible and strategic growth journey - the leadership team and I look forward to working with Oli in this new position."