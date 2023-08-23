LSEG Lipper: Money market funds top European flows tables in July

€15.7bn in July

Beyond bond and money market funds, all other asset types faced outflows for the month.
Money market funds took in €15.7bn in July, making them the best-selling asset type overall among European buyers last month, according to LSEG Lipper.

The fund researcher's report said "it is not surprising that European investors bought money market products" in the current market environment.

"Since the Eurozone and other major economies have an inverted yield curve…money market products offer a higher yield than medium or long-term bonds", it said.

The next most loved asset category was bond funds, which took in €15.2bn, followed by equity funds, which saw inflows of €0.7bn.

All other asset types faced outflows for the month. 

LSEG Lipper: Bond funds take lion's share of asset flows for 2023

Mixed asset funds saw the biggest outflows (€11.1bn), followed by alternative UCITS funds (€4bn), ‘other' funds (€1.5bn), commodities (€0.6bn) and real estate funds (€0.5bn).

Long-term mutual fund products posted net outflows of €1.7bn for July, but enjoyed inflows of €50.7bn over the course of the first seven months of the year.

Overall fund flows for mutual funds and ETFs in Europe in July amounted to estimated net inflows of €14bn, while the European fund industry has benefitted from total inflows of €72.9bn for the year 2023 so far.

On why the European fund industry enjoyed net inflows in July, the report said market sentiment "was still driven by hopes that central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, may have reached the last phase of their fight against high inflation rates", leading to a stabilisation of interest rates soon.

Some investors already expect there might be room for decreasing interest rates later this year or early next year, it added.

BlackRock increases market share of UK asset management by 93% over past decade

"Nevertheless, there are still some concerns about geopolitical tensions, and the normalisation of delivery chains, as well as a still possible recession in the US and other major economies around the globe," it said, pointing to inverted yield curves which are seen as an early indicator for a possible recession.

Money Market EUR was the best-selling Lipper Global Classification for the month, taking in €9.7 bn, while Equity Global, with inflows of €37.5 bn, was the best-selling Lipper Global Classification for the year 2023 so far.

BlackRock was the best-selling fund house in Europe for July with inflows of €6.9bn, as well as for the first seven months of 2023, with €50.7bn.

