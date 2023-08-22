'Why have all of you not resigned?': Inside Home REIT's investment policy general meeting

Lynne Fennah, non-executive chair of the trust since launch, said shareholders would have been left in a "very difficult" position if the board had stepped down.

In a general meeting held on Monday (21 August) to vote on changes to the trust's investment policy under AEW, the newly-appointed investment adviser, a shareholder questioned why the board had not resigned in light of its string of governance and communication failures.

"It has been nine months since we were made aware, not by the board, but by the press, of the problems of the company which took place under the existing board," the shareholder said. "I would like to ask a very simple question: Why have all of you not resigned?"

Home REIT moves on from Alvarium as shareholders approve new investment policy

Fennah, non-executive chair of the trust since its launch in 2020, said shareholders would have been left in a difficult position if the board had stepped down before the publication of Alvarez & Marsal's investigation into Alvarium, the former adviser, and the trust's audited accounts for the period to 31 August 2022.

"It is very difficult to get people to come onto a board in this situation," she said. "We need to have the accounts signed. We owe it to shareholders; we have to get that done.

"We were already looking at board composition last summer with the growth of the vehicle. [Having appointed AEW], we will be going back to that."

Fennah said the board has been working closely with a senior advisor since February and hopes the individual can join the board as a non-executive director in due course. The board is working towards providing further details about the individual "soon".

The shareholder also questioned why, more than nine months since the publication of Viceroy Research's short-selling report against Home REIT in November 2022, the board was unable to provide a timeline for the publication of the accounts.

The chair said the sign off of the accounts is "in the hands of the auditors", noting the board has "absolutely no choice" as it is not comfortable with the information provided by Alvarium and must do a "clean sweep" of the whole portfolio.

Home REIT's investment policy overhaul reveals depth of issues facing the trust

"We cannot commit to a date, we are working as quickly as we can. [...] We will be coming back to you as soon as we can with indicative timeframes on everything," she said.

In May, the board announced that Knight Frank, its independent property valuer, had terminated its contract to provide valuation services to Home REIT. Jones Lang LaSalle was appointed in July to replace the firm.

The shareholder described the board's behaviour as "deplorable" and sought reassurance from Fennah that in the case of any legal action taken against members of the board, the directors would not use the company's assets for their personal defence.

Fennah said it would not be appropriate to comment on that, but noted the board will "inevitably" come back to that "at some point". She also declined to comment on the board's re-election plans, adding this has not yet been discussed.

Another shareholder asked whether the board was planning to take legal action against Alvarium, to which the chair declined to comment.

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

"We are still digesting the results of a very complex and lengthy investigation. It is not a priority right now but it will be looked at in due course," she said.

"The priority at this time is to get AEW appointed to stabilise the business. We have time to come back to that and we will certainly come back to that."

Shareholders overwhelmingly supported Home REIT's new investment policy at the general meeting, with 99.98% of the votes cast in favour. The votes submitted represented over 70% of the issued share capital.

As the vote passed, the appointment of AEW as investment advisor and AIFM has now become effective and Alvarium has ceased to act as AIFM.

Under the updated investment policy, the former FTSE 250 trust will enter a stabilisation period, which will see AEW undertake a programme of re-tenanting and property sales.