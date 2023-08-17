Financial firms risk harming net zero ambitions by overlooking nature in decision making

While 95% of the sector, including the world's largest banks, insurers and asset managers, have stepped up their climate change considerations, only less than a third are thinking about nature-related areas such as forest and water security issues.

In the report, Nature in Green Finance, CDP found significant gaps in how financial services oversee, implement, manage, and measure nature-related impact compared to climate change.

As a result, they have urged action to be taken by starting with a system-wide recognition of the intrinsic link between the impacts on climate and those on nature.

SIF 2023: Nature-related risks cannot be 'afterthought'

Not capitalising on opportunities

The report, which analysed over 550 financial institutions, found that a failure to integrate nature and climate considerations could impede the ability of companies to fully identify and assess and disclose their impact, dependencies, risks, and opportunities.

It said most firms lack the necessary governance mechanisms and board-level expertise to integrate nature-related issues across operations and just one in ten companies currently have the metrics to measure their portfolio impact for forests and water.

While greater opportunities than risks have been identified by companies across climate, forest and water combined (estimated at over $5trn), less than 30% of them are actually capitalising on those opportunities.

CDP also noted financial firms play a pivotal role in catalysing transformative change across the industry.

Schroders unveils 'Plan for Nature'

It said: "They can implement necessary internal mechanisms that enhance robust decision-making, and simultaneously step up their responsibility to demand credible and comprehensive data.

"Banks are already leading by establishing governance and board-level expertise to integrate nature-related issues across their operations."

Meanwhile, engagement can also be a crucial way for investors, as shareholders, to drive action by using their voting rights at AGMs and highlighting their priorities.

Similarly, through engaging with policymakers, financial services can speed up the development and adoption of integrated environmental policies, laws and regulations.

Firms must ‘fully commit' to addressing issues

Claire Elsdon, global director, requesting authorities - capital markets, CDP, said it is encouraging to see that financial institutions have made significant progress in integrating climate change considerations in their financial decision-making.

However, she insisted that they must now integrate nature and elevate it alongside climate as a priority across their strategies and financial planning.

She added: "The first step is to understand that climate is just one facet of environmental impact. It is important that they take stock of the extent to which their portfolio, operations, services and the businesses they support, rely on and are impacted by nature.

Lombard Odier IM hires chief nature officer

"Financial institutions must fully commit to addressing environmental issues holistically to better position them to capitalise on emerging opportunities; offer green financing solutions that support businesses in mitigating deforestation and water-related impact; get ahead of upcoming reporting requirements; rapidly decarbonize their portfolio and meet net-zero ambitions."

The CDP report concluded that success in building a green and resilient financial system necessitates leadership and action from financial institutions informed by credible and comprehensive data.

"Only through intentional and robust environmental actions, backed by comprehensive regulation, can FIs continue to lead the charge in achieving net-zero ambitions, and succeed in future-proofing portfolios and build a resilient global financial system," it said.