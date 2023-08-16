Gresham House boosts sustainable infrastructure team with triple hire

The new hires will work within the British Sustainable Infrastructure Strategy (BSIF) and its connected sidecars.
Gresham House has boosted its sustainable infrastructure team with the appointments of Chris Coulton, Jane O’Connor and Vanessa Owen.

Coulton has joined the firm as director and deputy head of portfolio within sustainable infrastructure from LDC Private Equity, where he was a portfolio director working with around 30 private equity-backed businesses.

He also held board positions for six to eight investments at any given point and led portfolio management for LDC's East Midlands and East of England region. Prior to this, he was a director at Deloitte in its mid-market corporate advisory business.

Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market

Meanwhile, Jane O'Connor has joined Gresham House as an investment analyst. She held the same role for the renewable energy funds at Temporis Capital, where she focused on investing in solar, wind and battery storage assets.

O'Connor has also worked in project finance roles across core infrastructure and real estate finance while at Allied Irish Bank in Dublin.

Vanessa Owen has joined as a portfolio analyst after working as a forensic accountant specialising in valuations at Secretariat.

BSIF invests in sustainable infrastructure projects, which offer innovative solutions to key environmental and societal challenges.

The strategy is comprised of two closed-ended funds and five locally focused co-investment funds, focusing on mid-market investments that offer strong opportunities for impact investment.

Searchlight Capital Partners to acquire Gresham House for £469m cash offer

Peter Bachmann, managing director for sustainable infrastructure at Gresham House, said: "We are excited to welcome Chris, Jane and Vanessa to the team at a time of significant growth in our strategy, ahead of the close of BSIF II later this year.

"With these appointments, we continue to achieve our goal of having a fully gender and background balanced sustainable infrastructure team, and demonstrate our commitment to inclusive employment policies."

"Each individual brings a wealth of experience and a proven history of helping companies to grow and prosper. Working across BSIF's six subsectors, these exceptional individuals will help further build-out the portfolio management and resources we can provide to support the growth of our twelve portfolio companies and the successful BSIF platform overall."

