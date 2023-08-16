GSIA appoints James Alexander as chair

Chief executive of UKSIF

He replaces Simon O’Connor, who has held the role for three years, while also serving as CEO of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.
The Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA) has appointed James Alexander, chief executive of UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), as its new chair.

Commenting on his appointment, Alexander said: "I am delighted to take on the role of chair of the GSIA, and look forward to further enhancing the organisation's mission, impact, and reach across global markets.

"The GSIA has a clear role to play in promoting the integration and growth of sustainability in financial services across the world, raising the voice of sustainable finance at the global level, and crucially facilitating greater harmonisation of regulatory standards over the coming years.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to GSIA's outgoing chair, Simon O'Connor, for his contributions over the last several years."

Alexander already boasts a background in international climate finance and infrastructure finance and has many years of experience in leadership roles in other membership organisations.

According to his profile on UKSIF's website, he is also treasurer of Eurosif, the European Sustainable Investment Forum, and a member of the Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) providing advice to the UK government on implementing a UK green taxonomy.

As a member of the Disclosures and Labels Advisory Group (DLAG), Alexander also advises the FCA on the UK's SDR and fund labelling regime.

The GSIA's next sustainable investment review will be published in November this year.

