Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

TLEI's shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its ‘RUMS' solar park construction project in India, in which 8% of the portfolio was invested.

In its response to the manager's announcement on Friday (11 August), the board said new information brought to light under the trust's whistleblowing policy suggests the manager may have withheld "highly material" information from it over an extended period of time.

The new information reveals that ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management was aware of problems related to the ‘RUMS' solar power project by August 2022, and deliberately withheld this from the board.

"Whilst the board continues to investigate these matters urgently, it appears that key information was withheld from it, and misleading information given to it, over a protracted period of time," it said.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact manager urges continuation to prevent destruction of shareholder value

TLEI's shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its RUMS solar park construction project in India, in which 8% of the portfolio was invested, which prevented the audit of the 2022 accounts.

The board said the manager was aware a year ago of substantial increases in the costs and capital requirements associated with the RUMS project, which meant it would not be commercially viable.

According to the board, the manager did not inform it about this, including being told at a board meeting in December that no additional capital would be needed. It was not until February that suggestions were made a capital injection may be needed.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

However, the scale of this was not made clear until April, which led to a material financial uncertainty and the inability to complete the audit of the 2022 accounts and the suspension of shares.

In a research note, QuotedData analyst Andrew Courtney said legal action could be easily envisaged following the release of this "incriminating" information, either by the board against the manager or by shareholders against the manager.

‘Inaccurate' statements and continuation

Chair Sue Inglis said the statements made by ThomasLloyd Group on 11 August "continue to misrepresent" the company's circumstances and the steps the board is taking in the interests of the company's independent shareholders.

The board has argued against a number of accusations made by ThomasLloyd Group, including a rebuttal to the manager's claim the continuation resolution its affiliates called on 11 July was a necessary step towards getting the 2022 annual report and suspension lifted.

It also refuted that it could have avoided a share suspension if it had written down the value of the RUMS project to nil to allow the accounts to be published, as well as the manager's claims that the 2022 accounts and interim report to 30 June could have been published by 30 September.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board reiterates recommendation against continuation

In light of the above, the board has reiterated its recommendation "in the strongest terms" that shareholders vote against the continuation resolution on 24 August.

If the continuation vote fails, it said it will bring forward proposals for the future of the TLEI within four months, which may include a relaunch of the company. Moreover, it would also have the right to terminate the investment management agreement.

However, its immediate priorities if shareholders vote against continuation would be to finalise the 2022 accounts and 2023 interim report, manage the existing operating assets and re-evaluate the RUMS project.

It would also recommend a way forward by reviewing strategic options, consulting with shareholders and putting proposals to shareholders for formal approval.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust manager calls for board to withdraw wind-up recommendation

In a research note, Numis analysts Ewan Lovett-Turner and Colette Ord said these developments were "not good for the reputation of the investment companies sector". However, they noted the impact may be tempered by the fact TLEI has a non-traditional shareholder base.

The Foreign & Commonwealth office owns approximately 18% of share capital of the trust, ThomasLloyd Group, through its affiliates, owns 15% and Brevan Howard owns 17%.

"It seems like the obvious option to us for investors to vote against continuation allowing the board to seek to reconstruct the company, but with a concentrated register and a large manager stake the results of these votes are never certain," they said.