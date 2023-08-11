Gravis trusts GCP Asset Backed Income and GCP Infrastructure agree to combine assets

The GCP Infra board said the proposed merger will bring multiple benefits to both existing and new shareholders.

In a stock exchange notice today (11 August), the board said this will be enacted via a winding-up of GABI, with its assets transferred to GCP in exchange for shares, which will be issued to GABI shareholders on a formula asset value for FAV basis - FAV being the net asset value minus each fund's transaction costs for the deal.

Shareholder approval will be required from both GCP and GABI shareholders, with completion expected before the end of 2023.

Once the merger is completed, GCP's board has proposed an increased return of capital to shareholders and the trust would reduce its leverage, while also amending the investment policy to focus on sustainable assets.

The portfolio managers of the enlarged GCP will continue to be Philip Kent, Ed Simpson and Max Gilbert, with support of wider Gravis business including CIO of private market investment funds.

Separately, the board of GCP said it is in discussions with the board of RMII with the intention of agreeing a potential combination of a "material proportion of its assets to GCP Infra" in exchange for shares, with a further update expected in due course.

As previously reported, RMII is also considering one other proposal it has received as part of its ongoing strategic review, however there is currently no certainty that either proposal will develop into a recommended transaction.

Benefits of proposed combination

The GCP board said the proposed merger will bring multiple benefits to both existing and new shareholders.

To tackle its prevailing discount, GCP expects to commit to utilise £200m in the two-year period following completion, of which £100m to reduce leverage to a target drawn balance of around £50m.

Meanwhile, the other £100m will be distributed to shareholders via buybacks, special dividends, or in addition to the remaining commitments under the £15m buyback programme announced in March.

The merger is expected to result in annual cost savings of roughly £800,000. Gravis has agreed to contribute £1m towards the cost of the proposals, split between both GCP and GABI, with total expected costs of £1.4m.

In addition, the investment advisory fee on an ongoing basis will be revised from the current 0.9% per annum on net assets excluding cash to 0.9% of NAV excluding cash up to £1.3bn, and 0.8% thereafter.

The board said it expects the RMII scheme, should it progress, will have similar benefits to those of the GABI scheme.

In a research note, Peel Hunt analyst Markuz Jaffe said that while both strategies have been trading on discounts of 30% or wider, if successful the enlarged entity "may have increased appeal", although not necessarily "transformative" for GCP given its already substantial scale.

"We note there are differences between the portfolios in terms of sector allocation; however, the commitment to a material return of capital (for example, via buybacks) should provide a strong incentive for the deal to be approved by shareholders," he said.

"The potential combination of GCP and RMII, if progressed, could offer investors in the relatively small and illiquid RMII strategy an exit opportunity, although we note RMII has actually been trading around a narrower discount of c.25%."

In a separate research note, Winterflood said the firm remains cautious about the shareholder return enhancement this merger can reasonably be expected to effect.

"A key synergy unlocked by transactions of this nature is the reduction of fixed costs, but the proposed fee structure appears to lock in the pre-existing GCP fee of 0.9%, as the planned capital returns may reduce the fund's size below the £1.3bn threshold," the broker said.

"If so, we would view this as a missed opportunity to pass cost benefits on to shareholders."